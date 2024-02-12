Adele tells Taylor Swift NFL haters to ‘get a f*cking life’

Adele has spoken, people. And the singer-songwriter has told Taylor Swift haters to “get a f*cking life” when the fellow singer attends a National Football League game.

Swift has been in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs games all season long in support of her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The star has even hit up The Super Bowl 2024 alongside her girl squad on 11 February.

But Adele has now spoken out in response to the hate that Swift has been subjected to, particularly from right-wing conspiracy theorists who think that the game is “rigged”, and that her appearance is a political endorsement.

In a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, the Easy on Me hitmaker took to Swift’s defence, whilst explaining who she’s backing at the Super Bowl.

“I’m a bit torn, because I kind of want the 49ers to win, but I also want the Chiefs to win,” she told the crowd in a fan-captured clip.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” she said, adding: “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at the game, get a f*cking life! It’s her f*cking boyfriend!”

Of course, Adele is no stranger to sideline supporting moments. The singer has made multiple courtside basketball appearances alongside her sports agent husband Rich Paul over the years.

Swift has already inspired a new generation of football fans due to her sideline appearances, with the star throwing her support at her footballer boyfriend at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

The four-time Grammys Album of the Year winner brought along her girl squad for the all-important final, with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively joining her in the reportedly $2.5 million suite at the stadium.

Ice Spice also brought along her music producer RIOTUSA as her plus-one, while Swift also took along her friend and longtime stylist, Ashley Avignone. The singer was also spotted holding hands with Lana Del Rey, who was also in attendance in the seats below Swift’s.

Swift’s mum and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother Austin were also there in support of Kelce.

The game also saw an impressive half-time performance from Usher, who brought out a slew of special guests.