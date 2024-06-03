All the tea on gay Lost Boys and Fairies and Marvel star Fra Fee

Irish actor Fra Fee plays one-half of the gay Welsh couple in the BBC’s new queer adoption drama, Lost Boys and Fairies.

The 37-year-old actor plays Andy in the new three-part drama that marks BBC One’s first-ever primetime bilingual English/Welsh drama. The show was created by writer Daf James and directed by James Kent.

Lost Boys and Fairies follows Andy and his performance artist partner Gabriel (Slow Horses’ Sion Daniel Young) as they prepare to be fathers and adopt a child. However, Gabriel’s own history of childhood trauma is unearthed and threatens to derail the adoption process.

Speaking about creating the show earlier this year, Daf James said: “I’m thrilled to be working with this world-class team to bring my personally inspired Welsh, queer, adoption story to screen authentically.”

Red, White & Royal Blue’s Sharon D Clarke and Orphan Black’s Maria Doyle Kennedy co-star.

Andy (Fee) and Gabriel (Young) in Lost Boys and Fairies. (BBC/Duck Soup Films/Simon Ridgway)

What has Fra Fee starred in before?

Alongside his starring role in Lost Boys and Fairies, Fra Fee’s acting career is rather extensive.

He has worked across film, TV and theatre. He is perhaps best known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role Kazi in the Disney+ show Hawkeye.

Fee’s early film role was as Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables.

He also starred in Animals in 2019, Boys From County Hell in 2020 and Cinderella in 2021.

Fee stars as Regent Balisarius in Netflix’s Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scavenger.

He is also set to appear in Prime Target, an upcoming thriller miniseries created by Steve Thompson.

In the world of theatre, Fee played the role of Michael Carney in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman at the West End’s Royal Court Theatre, directed by Sam Mendes. For his role in the show, Fee won the 2018 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play.

His theatre career is also impressive, dating back to 2009 and including shows like Dirty Dancing, The Last Five Years, Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story, Cabaret and King Lear.

Gabriel (Young) and Andy (Fee) in Lost Boys and Fairies. (BBC/Duck Soup Films/Simon Ridgway)

Is Lost Boys and Fairies‘ Fra Fee gay in real life?

Fra Fee identifies as gay. He publicly shared his sexuality in 2020 with a post to X (formerly Twitter) about his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“As a gay man, I am very ashamed to say that this series of #RuPaulsDragRace has been the first I’ve properly watched from beginning to end,” he wrote.

As a gay man, I am very ashamed to say that this series of #RuPaulsDragRace has been the first I’ve properly watched from beginning to end. EVERYONE! it is quite simply ESSENTIAL viewing for ALL – my heart is FULL! — Fra Fee (@frafee) May 31, 2020

“EVERYONE! it is quite simply ESSENTIAL viewing for ALL – my heart is FULL!”

Fee is in a relationship with EastEnders actor and singer Declan Bennett.

Lost Boys and Fairies is available on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday (3 June) at 9pm.