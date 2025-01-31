Leo Woodall and Fra Fee’s gay romance in Prime Target has left viewers wild with excitement and wanting more.

The Apple TV+ thriller see The White Lotus star Woodall play the role of Cambridge post-grad and queer maths whiz Edward Brook, while Lost Boys & Fairies actor Fra Fee stars as his hunky love interest Adam.

Created by Sherlock and Doctor Who writer Steve Thompson, the eight-episode series follows the “world’s greatest mind” – Edward – as he exacts a theory about prime numbers that could enable him access to every computer in the world.

His professor (Daddy Issues’ David Morrissey) fiercely advises him to give up the ghost, but Ed, on the trail of a murky government secret, refuses to cease in his attempt at cracking the code.

Leo Woodall as queer maths genius Edward in Apple TV+ show Prime Target. (Apple TV+)

Dark forces catch wind of what he’s doing, and attempt to take him down – by any means necessary. It’s up to non-binary Trinkets star Quintessa Swindell, in role as national security agent Taylah Sanders, who has been quietly watching over him, to assist him in unravelling his theory.

‘Love the plot’

The inclusion of a queer lead has been praised by fans, who have taken to social media to rave about the show’s plot — by which they largely mean seeing Woodall and Fee with very little clothing on, if any at all.

“Love the plot,” one person captioned a gif of Woodall’s bottom.

“Wow the cinematography in Prime Target is so good,” another wrote pf a gif showing Fee in black briefs.

You may like to watch

Wow the cinematography in Prime Target is so good



https://t.co/nt4aM3xscp — josh (@cinemouse_) January 24, 2025

“I am locked in. abs and all,” another said of a still showing Fee standing over Woodall while he works.

“Watch Prime Target for the plot,” another person captioned a gif, once again featuring Fee in those black underpants

Watch Prime Target for the plot 😍 pic.twitter.com/QU05rdpKOh — Shamar⭐️💫 (@shamarhunter99) January 23, 2025

Another person wrote: “Leo Woodall plays a queer man in #PrimeTarget? Brb, imma renew my AppleTV+ subscription.”

Leo Woodall plays a queer man in #PrimeTarget? Brb, imma renew my AppleTV+ subscription.pic.twitter.com/oZMeAMhtiL — Cai's Sando 🎽 (@sando_ni_cairo) January 25, 2025

In November last year, Fee married his EastEnders actor partner Declan Bennett in a lavish ceremony in the Republic of Ireland.

Prime Target can be watched on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.

