Fra Fee is joining Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston in a Netflix drama about a woman’s sexual awakening.

Gay Irish actor Fee, who played one-half of the same-sex couple in BBC hit Lost Boys & Fairies earlier this year, will be appearing in psychological thriller Out of the Dust.

Written by Secret Diary of a Call Girl‘s Julie Gearey, the story follows Rosie (played by She Said star Molly Windsor), who is described as a dutiful wife and mother. But she finds herself on a dangerous path after encountering escaped convict Sam (Fee).

A synopsis of the series reads: “Rosie lives with her husband Adam and daughter in a cloistered Christian community. The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life, reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn’t have her best interests at heart.

“And, as the cracks begin to appear in her marriage, Sam presents as her saviour. But with his dark criminal past, where does the greatest danger lie: with the cult or with Sam?”

The six-part series also features Happy Valley and Downton Abbey star Siobhan Finneran, and is co-directed by A Discovery of Witches’ Philippa Langdale.

Comments under Netflix’s announcement of the new series highlight that it has a “great line-up”, with one person saying: “I’m here for Far Fee.”

