Girls Aloud announce intimate London show – and tickets are free

Girls Aloud have announced a one-off gig at an intimate London venue – and this is how to get tickets.

Following their huge arena tour, the iconic girl group will headline the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 2 July.

Girls Aloud said: “We can’t wait to perform our favourite songs in an intimate setting with fans, it’s going to be a really special evening.”

There’s 700 pairs of tickets up for grabs for the intimate show, which will be available for free and exclusively via the O2 Priority app.

The show will take place after the finale of their reunion tour, which wraps up with two nights at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on 29-30 June.

They’ve recently performed their first shows in 10 years to celebrate their music, band member Sarah Harding and their fans.

Ever since the band was formed, l've been obsessed with @GirlsAloud and last night I finally got to see them live! It was everything ! wanted it to be 🤩😍🎶 pic.twitter.com/zMEinRbL6P — Carlos (@CarlLaverick) May 29, 2024

They opened the tour in Dublin and Belfast before heading to Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Newcastle.

The band have played some of their biggest hits including “The Show”, “Love Machine”, “The Promise”, “Sound of the Underground” and “Call the Shots” during the tour.

It’s set to continue with three nights in Glasgow, two nights in Leeds and Birmingham and a show in Nottingham.

Girls Aloud pay tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding on their 2024 tour. https://t.co/Lt3Ch1enA7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2024

They’ll also play a run of five nights at London’s O2 Arena between 22 and 27 June before Girls Aloud’s intimate show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Ahead of tickets being released for their one-off show, you can find out how and when to enter the ballot for free tickets below.

How to get tickets for Girls Aloud at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

It’s been confirmed that there will be more than 700 pairs of tickets available to Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through O2 Priority.

To enter the ballot to win a pair of tickets Girls Aloud fans need to head to the O2 Priority app or the website on Monday, 10 June, with a closing date of Friday, 21 June.

Plus they’ve also confirmed: “A select few fans also have the opportunity to attend an intimate meet and greet with the band before the show. Priority members can win this once in a lifetime opportunity on the Priority app or via the website.”

The meet and greet competition can be entered from Monday, 17 June and you’ll have until Monday, 24 June.

After wrapping up shows in the likes of Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Newcastle, the group have more dates planned across June, with select tickets available.

Plus they’ve now added an intimate show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to follow up their arena tour.