You can still get Girls Aloud tickets for their UK tour dates.

You can still get Girls Aloud tickets for their UK tour – and this is everything you need to know.

The group launched their reunion tour The Girls Aloud Show with dates in Dublin and Belfast this May.

The show featured a tribute to late band member Sarah Harding during a performance of their single “Whole Lotta History”.

“When we recorded this next song 19 years ago, we had no idea 19 years later it would become so poignant on our journey,” Roberts said, before black and white footage of Harding singing the track appeared on screen, along with a montage of her.

“The darkest nights produce the brightest stars,” the words read on-screen.

They also performed a duet of “I’ll Stand By You” with Harding, with Nadine Coyle telling the crowd: “We’re going to do a duet with Sarah tonight. It’s going to be us, Sarah, you. Let’s do this together.”

Don’t tell me Sarah wasn’t there… cause “Here I am!”. What a dreamy tribute that got even better on the night 2 with the addition of this see-through screen. Also love Nadine for gently mixing up the lyrics 😉 #TheGirlsAloudShow @GirlsAloud pic.twitter.com/or4KSlgPAj — Mikhael Agafonov (@themikeymoscow) May 19, 2024

Alongside the tribute, the show is also a celebration of the group’s back catalogue, with the likes of “Sound of the Underground”, “Biology”, “The Promise” and “Call the Shots” also featuring on the setlist.

The tour is heading to Manchester on 23-25 May, with dates planned in Sheffield, Glasgow, Cardiff and Newcastle.

They’ll also play five nights at London’s O2 in June, before wrapping up the tour in Liverpool on 29-30 June.

You can find out everything you need to know about the tour, including setlist details and how to still get tickets for the show, below.

Can I still get Girls Aloud tickets?

Yes, there’s availability for tickets across the tour run. This includes standard and VIP tickets and they’re available via Ticketmaster.

Fans can get tiered seating, with prices ranging from £57.95 to £134 for standard seats, while VIP standing tickets are priced at £212.

Plus Ticketmaster has confirmed a flash offer with 50 percent off tickets for select venues and ticket types. This offer is valid at the following venues: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, P&J Live, AO Arena, First Direct Arena, Utilita Arena Sheffield, Resorts World Arena, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool and The O2.

The offer is available until 23:59 on 29 May and you’ll need to “select the special offer tickets on the event page when selecting your ticket from the ticket type listing”.

To shop all of the available tickets for Girls Aloud head to ticketmaster.co.uk.

What will the setlist be?

Following the opening shows in Dublin and Belfast, the setlist for Girls Aloud’s UK and Ireland tour was confirmed as:

Act I

Untouchable

The Show

Something New

Love Machine

Can’t Speak French

Biology

Whole Lotta History

Act II

Wake Me Up

Sound of the Underground

Girl Overboard

No Good Advice

Graffiti My Soul

Long Hot Summer

I’ll Stand by You

Act III

Sexy! No No No…

On the Metro

Jump (For My Love)

Call the Shots

Something Kinda Ooooh

Encore:

The Promise

After wrapping up their shows in Ireland, the group will take the tour to the following cities and venues: