Orville Peck breaks the internet with fully nude Paper Magazine photoshoot

Orville Peck has broken the internet with a fully nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine.

The country singer, who identifies as gay, left nothing to the imagination in the Paper Magazine photoshoot – well, except his identity.

In the images, the “How Far Will We Take It?” singer posed on top of a black latex bull in the buff, aside from canary yellow gloves and a matching neck-tie, as well as his signature Stetson hat, cowboy boots, and mask.

In a second image, Peck’s peachy behind is on full display while his finger is on the trigger of a balloon gun while he wears the same get-up.

A third sees the South African-born star biting the fingertip of his leather gloves, whilst another depicts him donning a soaking wet T-shirt. A fourth image sees the singer in a whipped cream bikini, imitating Chris Evans in Not Another Teen Movie.

Understandably, the internet has reacted in the best way to the photo shoot, with one fan expressing “never wanted to be a bull so bad in my life” and another adding: “YEE HAW”.

“Save a horse ride Orville Peck,” another fan quipped. “Ok leg daddy,” wrote a fourth.

The stellar new images come as Peck released a collaboration with none other than gay icon Kylie Minogue, debuting their new track at WeHo Pride.

The interview was conducted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik. Peck revealed the reason behind covering his face with masks, which have become more and more scaled back each time he releases an album.

He said: “Not to get too deep about it, but it’s sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music and everything.

“So it’s kind of just the evolution. I don’t know where it’ll end up and I don’t know how it’ll look in the end. I don’t make any plans about it. But I think that’s important.”