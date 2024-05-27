Trans RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik has delivered a memorable top surgery-inspired look on All Stars 9 that has managed to get on right-wingers’, well, tits.

During the most recent episode (24 May), Gottmik, who, in 2021, became the first trans man to compete on Drag Race, appeared with a look inspired by her top surgery.

Adding her own creative spin to the category of “A Tail and Two Titties”, the Arizona-born drag artist appeared on the runway with an Ariana-Grande-style ponytail, and glittering red threads covering her surgery scars.

A cast of her own arms was wrapped around her chest, with a scalpel in each hand, as though completing the medical procedure. She accessorised the look with a clear plastic bag holding two bloody balls, aka her breasts.

GOTTMIK IN THIS TOP SURGERY LOOK IS SO MAJORRRR HELLO??!!! #allstars9 https://t.co/3ZEzfIkm93 — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) May 24, 2024

While Drag Race fans have praised the look as “one of the best runways in the history of the show”, the clip also made its way into the hands of furious right-wingers.

this is actually one of the best runways in the history of the show, and the fact that it's causing such a stir in conservative media is actually a big part of the reason. conversations are being had, and an impact has been MADE. gottmik is that bitch. pic.twitter.com/a1XEscfc0M — chroma (@abstort) May 27, 2024

Right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok called the concept “disgusting”, while criticising RuPaul for allowing it.

“RuPaul’s d*ag race [sic] featured a d*ag queen acting out undergoing a double mastectomy surgery. This is what RuPaul and d*ag promotes. Absolutely disgusting,” the anti-LGBTQ+ group posted.

Sharing the post, conservative pundit Jordan Peterson told his followers to “watch out for that plus” in LGBTQ+. Meanwhile, right-wing journalist Megyn Kelly chimed in to suggest that the Gottmik’s serve was both “sick” and “misogynistic”.

And former college swimming star Riley Gaines suggested the look is “exactly what Satan wants you to believe”, although we’re unsure whether the devil has a WOW Presents Plus subscription.

Some social media users tried to misgender the drag star, using he/him pronouns after assuming Gottmik is a trans woman.

Considering the star is a trans man who only uses she/her pronouns while in drag, the haters unintentionally managed to affirm her gender in the process.

Responding on X/Twitter, Gottmik playfully wrote: “No one affirms my gender like the TERF community hating my art. Talk about crashing the cis tem. Lmaooo.”

I love them recognizing trans ppl for who they are. @gottmik being a grown as man. Werq! pic.twitter.com/nSdXpaedPP — Jon Perry (@jonperry501) May 26, 2024

No one affirms my gender like the terf community hating my art ! 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/7nICxWTgxh — Gottmik (@gottmik) May 26, 2024

In addition to slaying the runway, the drag star also beat her competition during the week’s Snatch Game challenge with her whacky impersonation of Pal, one of the dogs that played Lassie.

After beating her fellow top two-queen Nina West in a lip-sync, she picked up $10,000 (£7,850) for her chosen charity, Trans Lifeline.

gottmik winning $10k for the trans lifeline charity in this look is such an iconic moment of representation <3 #DragRace #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/DOss17k37E — ୭ৎ (@fawnbow) May 24, 2024

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 continues on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.