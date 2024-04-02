Orville Peck has announced details of a 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on The Stampede Tour across the US and Canada this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour on social media, the singer said: “Back in the saddle and ready to ride!”

He will begin the tour on 28 May in North Caroline and head to the likes of Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Toronto and Salt Lake City across the summer.

The tour will continue into September and October, with shows planned for San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston, before finishing up with two nights in Brooklyn on 19-20 October.

He’s also set to release an upcoming track, a cover of Ned Sublette’s “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other”.

He will be joined on the queer-coded track by country legend Willie Nelson, who previously covered it in 2006.

“It was his initial idea for us to do the song together and I will forever be grateful for his support,” Peck told Rolling Stone.

“As an artist who has sometimes felt excluded from the Country music industry, once Willie Nelson wants to work with you, there’s really nothing the country world can say after that,” he added.

It follows up the single “This Masquerade” and 15-track album Bronco from 2023, with the LP featuring “C’mon Baby, Cry” and “The Curse of the Black Eye”.

He will be joined by a host of support acts across the tour including The War and Treaty, Gold Star and Nikki Lane.

Ahead of Orville Peck tickets going on sale, you can check out the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

Ticket presales begin from 10am local time on 2 April and you can check your local listing below for more details.