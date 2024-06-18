House of the Dragon has returned for season two, and more fans than ever are calling for a Rhaenyra and Alicent relationship.

The Game of Thrones prequel in part looks at the relationship between Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) from their youth into women, and eventually, they become enemies.

The series – which sees LGBTQ+ talent from non-binary actor D’Arcy and out trans actress Abigail Thorn – hints at queer-coded relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent, though, this is never explicitly confirmed on the series.

Nonetheless, fans are absolutely thirsting over the characters, calling for a sapphic storyline to be written.

On X (formerly Twitter), Film Updates asked the public whether they were Team Green (the Baratheons and the Lannisters) or Team Black (the Starks and the Arryns).

To this, one user pretty much summed up the thoughts of the LGBTQ+ viewership when they responded: “I’m team them scissoring”.

In the comments, further viewers responded, with one adding: “I feel queer baited by this show. I needed them in bed together before riding them dragons”.

“If Alicent isn’t in love with Rhae, none of what she’s done makes sense,” a third added.

“All of Westeros’ problems would be solved if they just kissed,” another echoed.

But it’s bad news for those shipping a Rhaenyra and Alicent sapphic storyline, as the actors behind the characters denied intentionally adding a queer subtext to their scenes.

“No!,” D’Arcy and Cooke both responded to Gay Times.

D’Arcy explained: “You can only ever play the given circumstances, so these are characters who are not really in conditions that allow lust, sex, desire to come up in this space.

“The stakes are too high and the grievances, the catastrophic events, are too big.”

House of the Dragon season two is available to stream now on Max, Sky and Now, with new episodes released weekly.