Former X Factor star and This Morning host Rylan Clark was name checked by Mo in the latest episode of UK soap opera EastEnders – and his reaction is as iconic as the clip itself.

Over the years, Walford has welcomed some fairly iconic guest stars, including Olly Alexander (of Eurovision and Years & Years fame), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Robbie Williams – and it looks like their next one has already thrown his hat into the ring.

The clip of the most recent EastEnders episode, which aired last night (June 18), was posted to Rylan’s X account under the caption: “She better watch out next time I’m in Walford.”

The actual snippet of the long running BBC soap, available to watch below, shows Big Mo (Laila Morse) flogging some toasters with Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) in order to raise money to pay off Will’s (Freddie Phillips) recent blackmail plot.

Speaking to a customer, Mo says: “And you know who’s got one like this? Rylan off the telly and he knows good quality!”

In the clip posted to Rylan’s X account, the icon walks up to his toaster, and after pretending that it’s broken, he turns around and yells for Mo.

You may like to watch

She better watch out next time I’m in Walford @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/BmAcXncNsB — R Y L A N (@Rylan) June 19, 2024

Fans have reacted with much hilarity to Rylan’s bit, encouraging him to make an appearance in Walford in person.

“Time for you to appear for the Christmas Special,” one wrote, with another hoping for a bit more violence.

“Get this guy a cameo and into a cat fight with Big Mo or Kat!” they said.

A third fan laughed: “Oh Rylan off the tele [on EastEnders] You and Mo would make a great pairing!”

While Rylan’s EastEnders appearance is still (unfortunately) a mere figment of our imaginations, he has recently fronted Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour with Robert Rinder.

Clark was reportedly “held back” by the production’s TV crew after receiving homophobic abuse while filming.

EastEnders airs on Mondays – Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One, with episode available on iPlayer before their broadcast release.