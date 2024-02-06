Rylan rules out hosting This Morning full time after Schofield and Willoughby exits

Former X Factor contestant turned presenter Rylan Clark has spoken about why he’s not interested in hosting ITV’s This Morning full-time.

This Morning has undergone big changes following the shock departure of long-running presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The latter announced her exit in October after 14 years.

Since then, the daytime chat show has been fronted by a rotating group of presenters, including regulars Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson, and guest hosts such as Cat Deeley.

In November, Rylan, who presented the programme part-time between 2013 and 2019, returned alongside fellow Big Brother star Emma Willis, after a successful trial run with Deeley.

But in an interview with Yahoo, Rylan has explained why he isn’t interested in making it a permanent role.

Rylan Clark hosting This Morning with ex-husband Dan Neal. (YouTube/ This Morning)

“I worked at This Morning for what, six years?” he said. “Then I left and I got used to sleeping in. Now it’s so nice to be able to just pop in for a week, see everyone, have a lovely time, give away some money and go home.

You may like to watch

“And at the end of the day, if I do anything wrong, ain’t my show, don’t care!”

Rylan, who hosted the 2023 PinkNews Awards, is an LGBTQ+ star who isn’t afraid of being laughed at. In January, he dressed, head-to-toe in doner kebab meat, as a tribute to pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Last October, as anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric rose in the UK, he told PinkNews: “The thing bringing me the most hope about the community is looking at 17, 18, 19 year olds not being frightened to be who they wanna be and live their life how they wanna do it.”