Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton has shared a rare photo of her youngest child Tate, alongside a heartwarming tribute as she marks her 13th birthday.

Posting on Instagram, Bunton, 48, called her child a “shining light” who has shown her how to be “kind and understanding”.

“My baby is 13!!!! Strong, loving, funny and fierce. Showing us all how to be kind, understanding and truly be yourself. Tate you’re a shining light in this world,” Bunton wrote, alongside the hashtags “#TheBest” and “#ShesMyBaby”.

Alongside the heartfelt caption, Bunton shared a selection of photos of Tate, including one of her making a love heart sign while standing on a beach.

Another shows her in a living room surrounded by pink balloons and birthday cards.

In the comments, Bunton’s celebrity friends shared their birthday blessings for the youngster, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage writing a simple: “HAPPY HAPPY DAY TATE!”

Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham wrote “Love u!!! Kisses and happy birthday,” while trans author Munroe Bergdorf added: “Happy Birthday Tate!”

In addition to famous faces, Bunton’s fans have swarmed the comment section sharing their adoration for how the star looks after her children.

“The protection you show when it comes to your children is really commendable @emmaleebunton. Fierce, strong and loving mama,” wrote on fan.

A second added: “Happy bday to Tate and congratulations to you Emma! You are one the best examples of mothers.”

Emma Bunton is ‘mother’ not only to her legions of LGBTQ+ fans, but also to her two children: Tate, 13, and son Beau, 16, who she parents with her husband and their father, singer Jade Jones.

Emma Bunton. (Getty/PinkNews)

As well as being one-fifth of the biggest girl band of all time, Baby Spice has also proved her LGBTQ+ allyship over the years.

Last year, she came out swinging for trans rights, sharing a statement from fellow celebrity Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram which read: “I will say gay and I will protect trans kids.”

“I will say gay” refers to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools across the state.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis is a vocal supporter of her trans child, Ruby Guest.

Bunton has also previously spoken about changing the lyrics to Spice Girls’ hit “2 Become 1” to become more LGBTQ+ inclusive, and also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three.