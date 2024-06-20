Katy Perry has joined forces with her “Teenage Dream” producers Dr. Luke and Max Martin for her new album, according to reports.

The “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)” hitmaker recently announced she would be departing from her role as a judge on American Idol and has confirmed new music is on the way.

Perry took to Instagram on 18 June to announce her upcoming new single “Woman’s World” is set to be released on 11 July, with the music video arriving just one day later.

While she hasn’t explicitly announced her sixth album, she has provided plenty of hints at returning to the pop music scene.

On 13 April, Perry headed up the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony carrying a clear glass purse. Inside the purse saw a scroll which read, “KP6: TOP SECRET”, hinting that she had started making a full-length album for the first time in four years.

Rolling Stone has reported that Perry has enlisted the help of songwriters and record producers Dr. Luke and Martin on the album.

You may like to watch

Perry attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April carrying a purse with a scroll which read, “KP6: TOP SECRET”. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Katy Perry appeared to hint at a new album at the event. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The former, born Łukasz Gottwald, was accused of abusing Kesha in 2014. Gottawald vehemently denied the allegations and the pair settled Gottawald’s defamation lawsuit last year. Other singers spoke out at the time, including his collaborators Kim Petras and Kelly Clarkson.

Meanwhile, Martin has produced hits like “…Ready For It?”, “Bad Blood” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” for Taylor Swift, whom Perry has recently rekindled a friendship with.

Perry has previously collaborated with the pair on tracks like “I Kissed A Girl” and “Teenage Dream”, with a source from Capitol Records telling the outlet: “Katy knew exactly the album she wanted to make and put together the team to make it happen.

“And that includes previous collaborators including Luke, Stargate, Max Martin, and Sarah Hudson, and some new heavy hitters such as Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Valdes, and Theron Thomas.”

Katy Perry’s new single “Woman’s World” is set to be released on 11 July.