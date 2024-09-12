Katy Perry has thanked the LGBTQ+ community, acknowledging that she “would not be here without” their support, as she accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the Video Music Awards 2024 (VMAs 2024).

The internet hasn’t had the most glowing reviews for the “Teenage Dream” superstar following the release of her recent single “Woman’s World”, which received criticism for its on-the-nose feminist lyrics and having Dr. Luke credited as a producer.

Her follow-up track “Lifetimes” further sent the star into hot water over her music video for the song. Despite facing backlash over filming her latest music video in an area requiring authorisation, the 39-year-old was honoured on 11 September with MTV’s most prestigious award.

Perry gave a performance of her greatest hits, as well as a few songs from her upcoming album, 143. “I did that all on the first day of my period too, can you believe it?”, she said following her performance.

Katy Perry accepts Video Vanguard award at #VMAs:



“One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is that I’ve learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.” pic.twitter.com/X9foLpJAtt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2024

After accepting the award, which her husband Orlando Bloom presented, she thanked MTV for believing in her “weirdness”, adding: “There are no decade-long accidents.”

The singer went on to thank her family, “the deepest roots I know. We don’t always agree, but what a lesson that those disagreements can still be full of love.” The “Hot N Cold” singer went on to thank her fanbase, as well as the queer community for their support over the years.

You may like to watch

Perry said: “My Katy Cats: You stood by me for a lifetime, and the LGBTQ community, who I recognise I would not be here without, and who show me that you can be both kind and [censored].”

Katy Perry delivered a performance at the VMAs 2024 before accepting the Video Vanguard Award. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

She continued: “One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is I learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.”

However, Perry has come under fire for her speech, which BuzzFeed called “peak performative feminism”, especially in light of the controversy of her choice to work with Dr. Luke given his highly publicised lawsuit with Kesha and the allegations against him.

“Perhaps this would be fine in a vacuum, but it’s worth reminding ourselves why Katy has faced so much social media criticism lately,” the outlet rightly noted.