Katy Perry has shut down years-long rumours that she and Taylor Swift have been embroiled in a feud by attending her Eras Tour show in Sydney.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on 23 February to share that she was in the crowd to support the last stop on Swift’s Australian tour. She took a selfie with Swift and shared clips from the record-breaking tour, captioning the post: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight.”

Rita Ora was also in attendance at The Eras Tour, with Perry heading up the event alongside the fellow singer.

If you’ve been living under a rock all this time, let’s recap. Speculation of drama between the singers came to a head in 2014 after the release of Swift’s 1989 track “Bad Blood”. The superstar revealed to Rolling Stone that the song was not about a breakup, but rather someone else in the music industry.

She said to the outlet at the time: “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift said in the interview. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

Swift explained to Rolling Stone that the artist “did something so horrible… to do with business”. She went on to add: “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

You may like to watch

Of course, the “Last Friday Night” hitmaker was never named in the interview. However, in a later Twitter rant, Swift’s ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris appeared to try and throw the singer under the bus by name-dropping Perry.

He wrote in the since-deleted tweets: “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy etc., but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

But the pair have both since buried the hatchet, with Perry also appearing in Swift’s music video for the 2019 track “You Need to Calm Down”. Swift also gifted Perry and Orlando Bloom a hand-embroidered blanket to celebrate the birth of their baby girl in 2020.