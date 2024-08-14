The music video for Katy Perry’s new single “Lifetimes” is under investigation for possible environmental damage after being shot in an area that requires authorisation to film.

Katy Perry’s latest era surely is… something!

The internet didn’t have the most glowing reviews for the “Teenage Dream” superstar following the release of recent single “Woman’s World”, which received criticism for its on-the-nose feminist lyrics and having Dr. Luke credited as a producer, and follow-up track “Lifetimes” has received a similarly lukewarm response on social media.

Just when things couldn’t get more flop-tastic, the music video for the track is now under investigation for possible environmental damage at the shoot site.

Released last Friday (9 August), the “Lifetimes” video features Perry frolicking about at the sand dunes in Ses Salines Natural Park, in Spain’s Balearic Islands. Nearly a week after its release, a press statement from the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands stated that the production company behind the clip didn’t obtain proper authorisation to film there.

You may like to watch

According to the press release, authorities are now investigating the possibility that the “Lifetimes” video, directed by Stillz, caused environmental damage to the beach.

The release indicates that “preliminary investigation actions have been initiated”, but that while the filming of Katy Perry’s new single was not “a crime against the environment,” it was an infringement in the ecologically sensitive environment.

Perry herself has not commented on the investigation.

Katy Perry’s sixth studio album 143 is due to be released on 20 September.