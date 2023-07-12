Willam and Priyanka reveal the queen who dropped out of Canada vs. The World

Drag Race stars Willam and Priyanka have revealed which queen arrived to compete in Canada vs. The World, but dropped out before filming even started.

While it’s no exaggeration to say that RuPaul’s Emmy-winning series Drag Race has attracted a fan base around the world, the international vs. The World spinoffs have been met with what can only be described as a lukewarm reception.

When UK Vs. The World premiered in February 2022, bringing queens of different franchises into one competition for the first time, Blu Hydrangea’s win was somewhat marred by the elimination of fan-favourite Pangina Heals, who had, in turn, eliminated another fan-favourite, Jimbo.

Fast-forward to more recently, and Canada Vs. The World was overshadowed by complaints of favouritism and confusing casting.

But, according to Drag Race firebrand Willam and All Stars 8‘s most recent lip sync assassin, Priyanka, the line-up could have been very different were it not for one contestant who decided not to compete after she “showed up” to film.

During a recent episode of Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser, Priyanka, who won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, had plenty of tea to spill when discussing AS8‘s makeover challenge.

Joking with Willam, Priyanka revealed that the show went through some shocking shake-ups before the queens walked through the werk room doors.

“Trinity K. Bonet came to my living room and performed a full set for me,” she joked. “It was f**king amazing, she looked just like [Beyoncé].”

Willam knowingly replied: “More than she did for Canada Vs. The World, I heard.”

After the pair laughed, Priyanka said: “I was talking about that with somebody, because I realised that she… showed up and was like: ‘I don’t want to do this’, and I was like, ‘I love this tea’.

“I love when a girl has the [runway] package and says: ‘You know what, f**k this’. There is confidence and iconic-ness in that.”

But the double Drag Race alumni, who has nearly half a million Instagram followers, is doing just fine without making her third appearance on the main stage of the show.

Willam joked: “She said: ‘I just came up here for some Tim Horton’s baby, I’m going home. Put me in the Vegas show‘.”

Had Trinity stayed to compete, she would have joined Silky Nutmeg Ganache and eventual winner Ra’Jah O’Hara as they faced off against an eclectic cast of international queens, including Victoria Scone, Rita Baga and Anita Wigl’it.

Since witnessing Kylie Sonique Love’s victory in AS6, Trinity has appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, a residency produced by World of Wonder and Voss Events that runs five nights a week at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

The Vs. The World franchise is expected to return to Canada for a second time following another series of the UK spinoff.

If rumours are to be believed, the American contingent for the second season of UK Vs. The World does not contain Trinity, although Scarlet Envy and Mayhem Miller could be on hand to wave the stars and stripes.

The second season of Canada Vs. The World was officially confirmed on 8 June, as was the fourth season of Canada’s Drag Race, although there is no unofficial cast list yet.