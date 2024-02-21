Here’s the rumoured cast of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season two

The rumoured cast of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World contains some franchise legends, the first Brazilian queen on an international edition and a fourth time returnee – bam!

One thing about Drag Race; it’s aways going to have a spin-off in the works. The proof is in the pudding – it wasn’t long ago that Jimbo received her crown in All Stars 8, the rumoured All Stars 9 cast list has been floating around for a while now, and the first queen has already sashayed away from UK vs the World season two.

While the current rumoured class of Global All Stars has sent fans into a frenzy with the possibility of seeing Alyssa Edwards in the same room as Kitty Scott Claus, Kween Kong and Pythia, there’s another battlefield for global glamazons having its stage set.

That’s right, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, which was officially renewed for a second season in June 2023, has received its first iteration of a rumoured cast list thanks to the Nancy Drews of drag.

Bear in mind that this cast – obviously – hasn’t officially been announced yet, so everything that follows should be taken with a sickening pinch of salt.

Here is the rumoured cast of queens competing to succeed Ra’Jah O’Hara as Queen of the Motherpucking World on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, season two.

Alexis Mateo – RuPaul’s Drag Race season three, All Stars 1 and 5

Bam! It looks like Alexis Mateo might be receiving the Jujubee treatment after potentially being cast on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season two.

Robbed of a top four spot on All Stars 5 (sorry, not sorry), Alexis Mateo was last seen in the Drag Race arena ripping Jan’s wig clean off her head as a lip sync assassin on All Stars 6. She’s also a fierce competitor who made the top three on her original season and the top three pairs on the cursed All Stars 1.

There’s also not a day that Alexis saying: “What the hell just happened?” in the hotel room makeover challenge on All Stars 5 does not make us scream. Sickening, no?

Aquarela – Drag Race Brazil season one

The first Brazilian queen to have been drafted into the international arena, Aquarela is the current reigning Miss Congeniality of Brazil’s first series.

Despite only placing ninth (out of the whole of Brazil), the ‘gourmet clown’ used her stunning makeup and unpredictable personality to score the hearts of viewers around Brazil – and, if she’s cast on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World, around the world.

Cheryl Hole – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one, Drag Race UK vs the World season one

If the rumours are true, the legendary Cheryl Hole could be one of two of the first queens to return to Drag Race for a second go around on a Vs the World franchise – and hopefully finally snag a challenge win…

Ar Cheryl nailed the girl group challenge on her original season, but was cruelly eliminated by Janey Jacké following a ball challenge on season one of UK vs the World.

Could the third time (and a complete change in judging panel) be the charm for Ms. Hole?

Gia Metric – Canada’s Drag Race season two

The first Canadian queen of the rumoured cast competing to bring the title back to the North, Gia Metric placed fourth on her original season, just missing out on the top three to Pythia, Kendall Gender and Icesis Couture.

It would be her second time being judged by Brooke Lynn Hytes, but Gia already has a Maxi Challenge win under her belt, as well as a stellar runway package – but she was cut from her first season after a lip sync twist.

Could Gia turn her top four spot into a top one?

Kennedy Davenport – RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, All Stars 3

She’s a glamazon b*tch ready for the runway once more.

Kennedy Davenport – top four of season seven and top two of All Stars 3 – is on the rumoured cast list of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season two, and that should have the rest of the queens shaking in their snow boots. The dancing diva of Texas has a total of three maxi challenge wins under her wig, and a no nonsense attitude.

She narrowly missed out on the crown of All Stars 3 to Trixie Mattel, but as Kennedy herself once said: “She’s…. beautiful.”

La Kahena – Drag Race France season one

Following in the footsteps of La Grande Dame as the first French queen on a Vs the World series, La Kahena is rumoured to be on Canada vs the World‘s sophomore season.

She originally placed 10th, otherwise known as dead last, making her an unlikely candidate for a spin-off, but in her short time on season one of Nicky Doll’s Drag Race, she made an impact on audiences and other queens alike.

La Kahena would be following in the footsteps of Gothy Kendoll as the Porkchop of a franchise appearing on a spin-off; and given that Gothy’s already made it past her original placement, La Kahena could do the same.

Le Fil – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four

This Yorkshire queen was eliminated far too soon on her original season, in our opinion, placing seventh after a questionable Snatch Game performance.

If she returns to season two of Canada vs the World, she would be the second of three rumoured UK queens to be trying to bring the crown back to the UK. Le Fil has a group challenge win, and fell victim to Black Peppa’s lip sync assassination run on Danny Beard’s victory run.

One thing’s for sure, she is (might be) here to fil us up.

Lemon – Canada’s Drag Race, season one, Drag Race UK vs the World season one

Joining Cheryl as a Drag Race UK vs the World season one survivor, Lemon made top four on her original season, but was eliminated first on her return; a decision, we feel, was highly unjust.

The rapstress of the North, Lemon’s unaired runway package from UK vs the World was fantastic, and her performance in the talent show was not worthy of a bottom placement.

This return would make Lemon’s appearance her third go round on Drag Race – something which used to be a rare feat – but is she going to end up as bitter as last time, should the rumours be true?

Miss Fiercalicious – Canada’s Drag Race season three

Miss Fiercalicious famously placed fourth on her first go round, and won the IDGAF war along the way.

She snagged two challenge wins and fought most of her cast mates, too, making her possible return an absolutely stellar casting decision, if the rumours are trumours. And, luckily for her, saboteur-in-chief Vivian Vanderpuss is nowhere to be seen on the cast list, so she’s free to operate with as much unbrindled chaos and as many prolapse dresses as she feels fit.

She’s also appeared on the Canadian version of The Traitors since her original stint in the Werk Room, so we hope she brings some psychological warfare if she’s actually on the cast.

Sum Ting Wong – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one

Another rumoured returnee from Drag Race UK‘s inaugural season, Sum Ting Wong originally placed 7th and was eliminated after Snatch Game.

It’s been nearly five years since season one of Drag Race – that’s time for a whole lot of glow up for Miss Sum Ting Wong, if she’s actually on Canada vs the World season two. A few music ventures later, and we could be seeing Miss Wong back on our screens soon…

Tynomi Banks – Canada’s Drag Race season one

The final contender in this rumoured eleven queen strong cast list, it’s Miss Tynomi (I know you know me).

A staple of Toronto’s drag scene long before the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, Tynomi was eliminated shockingly early for such a powerhouse performer. Still, during her time, she made a huge stamp on the competition, with her elimination still stinging.

She competed alongside Lemon, but left in ninth place after three times in the bottom – and if she’s getting her heels on for another trip to the Werk Room, we’re sure to see a track record improvement.