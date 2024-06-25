Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson revealed that he turned his leaked nudes into a career on OnlyFans after becoming “tired of fighting it”.

From 2007-2012, Benson appeared in the hit Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, playing Zeke Beakerman. Now, he is known for getting his wand out in an, erm, different way.

The Disney alum — who is notably absent from the series reboot — said that he wanted to regain control of his body after his personal images were repeatedly leaked online without his consent or compensation.

Prior to launching an account on the adult picture and video-sharing site in July 2022, his images frequently appeared on adult websites. Despite managing to get them taken down, they would then re-appear on further sites.

He said in TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked: “What really, really p***ed me off was the fact that there were websites out there that were selling my nudes and making money off it.

“I tried to take them all down, I tried to attack each of these websites one by one, but every time I would do that and have one taken down, four more would pop up… I just got tired of fighting it.”

Instead, Benson joined OnlyFans to be in control of his own content and earn money from it.

“What if I take away the power of these people who are selling stuff without my permission? And what if I sell better content, more of it to those people directly and I monetize it and I take advantage of that opportunity for myself?”

Benson recently responded to the news of the Wizards of Waverly Place follow-up, noting that his career change wouldn’t allow him to return to the children’s TV series.

He said at the time: “Today they announced that they’re bringing back Wizards of Waverly Place, in a sequel. I mean, one, yooo that’s hype, but oh boy, what have I done?

“I waited like 13 years, just waiting around. Now, OK here we go, let’s fire it up as soon as Dan becomes a porn star.”