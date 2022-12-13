Here’s one way Jujubee could still win RuPaul’s Drag Race: by competing in the newly announced Global All Stars series that will be sashaying to streaming service Paramount+.

After over 14 series of the American original, four UK spinoffs and crowns in Canada, Australia, The Netherlands, Italy and Spain, MTV announced on Monday (12 December) that a new international edition will be coming to our screens in the near future.

While details on the shiny new Global All Stars series are relatively scarce at this point, one thing’s for sure: it’s hardly likely to follow in the footsteps of the six-episode-long ‘Vs. The World’ format previously seen in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. The World and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World.

World of Wonder, the production company behind the Drag Race mega-machine, also announced that three new series are in the works for Brazil, Germany and Mexico – also to be released on Paramount+ and MTV.

Finally, Secret Celebrity Drag Race has also been renewed for its third season after its second upped its budget for a new ‘Masked Singer’ format.

The news comes as the series’s flagship iteration announced a move to MTV for its fifteenth and “biggest” season yet, after series one-eight aired on LogoTV and moved the VH1 for Sasha Velour’s winning lap on season nine. The regular US All Stars aired on VH1, but the series jumped straight to Paramount+ for All Stars 6.

I want my MTV! 💿



We’re revving our engines for the BIGGEST season of #DragRace yet – premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on its new home @MTV ⭐️🏁 pic.twitter.com/j9bzGFXtIh — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 12, 2022

Season 14 and the all-winners season, All Stars 7, both streamed on World of Wonder’s own platform, WOW Presents Plus.

Speaking about the move to MTV, WOW CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato released a press statement praising the network’s commitment to “showcase artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world”.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios. Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally.”

One thing’s for sure – Jujubee will be back for another chance at Drag Race crown after appearances on season three, All Stars 1 & 5 and UK Vs. The World. Fifth time’s the charm!

Jujubee seeing a new "Global All Stars" getting announced: pic.twitter.com/U914SjsIFC — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 12, 2022

“I’m JUJUBEE. I’m 21 years old, then 17 years more and I’m gonna be the next global all star!!! I still can’t sew so well, but I’ve got the personality and casual separates! Meow meow!” -mehttps://t.co/8PrwOlFxWR — JUJUBEE (@jujuboston) December 12, 2022