Jonathan Van Ness tells Jessie Ware that her music is their ‘f**k album’

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has told pop mother Jessie Ware that her albums have provided them with some of the ‘best sex’ they’ve ever had.

Sex songs. We’ve all got them. “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye. “Earned It” by The Weeknd. “Positions” by Ariana Grande. Even, we’re sure for someone, “Karma” by Jojo Siwa – the list is long and varied.

But for Jonathan Van Ness, star of Netflix’s Queer Eye, one pop diva in particular has provided the soundtrack to some of their steamiest moments.

Appearing on the season sixteen finale of Table Manners, which Ware hosts alongside her actual mother Lennie, Van Ness told the pair that Jessie’s music does more than make the pearls fall off in their household.

“When you make music, my gay body goes alight,” the grooming expert told Ware. “Like I feel like I can control my middle toe to your music. I’m so articulate in my body.”

Van Ness then continued by encouraging Ware’s mother, Lennie, to don her earmuffs, before they added: “And can I also say… the best sex I’ve ever had in my life, like consistently, is to your music. People are like, ‘What’s your ‘F**k album?’ and I’m like, ‘Anything by Jessie Ware.'”

With the Mighty Hoopla headliner looking shocked, and being chastised by Lennie, who said: “That’s what you’re going for!”, Van Ness continued.

“It makes me want to bottom, but it’s like I want to be in control, you know what I mean? Like here, let me do it. That’s what your music makes me feel like!”

Van Ness then hilariously thanked Lennie – because “none of this would have happened without [her] majesty.”

Ware is set to perform at Glastonbury Festival this weekend (June 26-30), so we’re hoping there are the necessary precautions being laid to safeguard the area, should any attendees have the same reaction as Jonathan Van Ness.

Table Manners is available to stream.