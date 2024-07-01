Dua Lipa is set to announce a tour – including a Wembley Stadium show

Dua Lipa is reportedly planning a huge headline tour – including a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Following her headline slot at Glastonbury last weekend, the singer is planning to announce her biggest ever show.

It’s been reported that she will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, with a Wembley Stadium gig.

“This really is a ‘pinch me’ moment for Dua,” a source told The Sun.

“Her last tour was as good as sold out, but it was an arena tour. To make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she’s only on her third album.

“It’s looking like she will play one date at Wembley in June and a full-scale tour across America.

“It’s going to be quite an emotional moment, especially as Dua has been working towards something like this since she moved to London (from her native Kosovo) aged just 15.

“She now only lives a few miles from the stadium, so it will really be a coming home moment for her.”

Dua Lipa just devoured her #Glastonbury set, Full of hits, LIVE vocals, Outfit Changes, non stop dancing and incredible production. She is a modern music LEGEND pic.twitter.com/DP4dFSMSpF — łuke (@lipaxagb) June 28, 2024

The singer headlined Friday night at 2024’s Glastonbury Festival, telling the crowd that they’ve helped make her dreams come true.

She played tracks from her three albums, including “Training Season” and “Houdini” from latest release, Radical Optimism.

The setlist also featured fan favourites like “New Rules”, “One Kiss”, “Levitating” and “Be the One” as well as special guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala.

Dua Lipa and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker at #Glastonbury2024 💖 pic.twitter.com/f8wbtxXZx5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 28, 2024

She recently kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour, with outdoor shows in Berlin, Pula and Nimes ahead of an Asian leg in late 2024.

However, some fans were confused by the setlist after the opening night of the tour in Berlin on 5 June.

“How is your tour called Radical Optimism and you perform five songs out of it,” one fan asked on X.

Another said: “Dua I’m so confused, is this the Future Nostalgia tour with some Radical Optimism highlights??? Where is ‘Dance The Night’, ‘End Of An Era’, ‘Falling Forever’, ‘French Exit’??? Like what are we doing here girl?”.

She’s also set to perform at Open’er Festival, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool and NOS Alive across Europe this summer, as well as Austin City Limits in October.

For the latest updates on a Dua Lipa tour announcement you can keep an eye out on her social channels as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

