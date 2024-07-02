Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World has released its first trailer, and confirmed that the season will include a twist to the classic All Stars format.

Nine international divas are set to get back in the ring for a second (or third, or fourth) shot at the crown as part of the recently revealed Canada vs. the World‘s season two cast.

As seen in the season’s first trailer, which dropped today (July 2), divas from America, the UK, France and of course, Canada, will battle it out to succeed Ra’Jah O’Hara as Queen of the Mother-Pucking World.

“Our turf, our rules,” the caption reads, hinting at a major change in format from previous vs. the World seasons.

What is the format for Canada vs. the World season two?

The All Stars franchise has gone through several different formats in which queens are eliminated.

All Stars 1 had the queens booted off in pairs, All Stars 2 to All Stars 4 saw the top two glamazons of the week vote for queens to get the chop, All Stars 5, 6 and 8 introduced the lip-sync assassin twist and All Stars 7 and 9 had no eliminations at all.

Both seasons of UK vs. the World, and the first Canada vs. the World followed in the footsteps of All Stars 2, by which the top two queens of the week lip-synced for their legacy; then the winner would reveal which of the bottoms queens they’d chosen to eliminated.

However, as teased by the trailer, “a heavyweight champ makes her triumphant return” – meaning the Golden Beaver from Canada’s Drag Race‘s fourth season is back.

The mechanic meant that one winner was chosen each week, who then selected one of the bottom three queens to be saved from having to lip-sync; the remaining queens had to lip-sync for their lives, like on a regular season, with one chopped each week.

As Eureka! says in the trailer: “Honestly, the beaver changes the game.”

Who is guest judging Canada vs. the World?

The trailer also teases some legendary guest judges for the Up North franchise spin-off.

Real Housewives royalty Lisa Rinna looks to be part of some sort of challenge, and previous winner Ra’Jah O’Hara joins the judging panel for at least one episode.

Elsewhere, the trailer teases activist Sarain Fox, musicians Alessia Cara and Charlotte Cardin, comedian Samantha Bee and fashion designer Kirk Pickersgill at the judges’ table, plus frequent choreographer Hollywood Jade.

And, of course Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor return as the franchise’s core judging panel.

Who is competing on Canada Vs. The World?

Our full cast list is available here, but for those of you who want a speed rundown:

Alexis Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race season three, All Stars 1, 5)

Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season one, UK vs. TW season one)

Eureka! (RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, ten, All Stars 6)

Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, All Stars 3)

La Kahena (Drag Race France season one)

Le Fil (Drag Race UK season four)

Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race season one, UK vs. TW season one)

Miss Fiercalicious (Canada’s Drag Race season three)

Tynomi Banks (Canada’s Drag Race season one)

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, season two, airs 19 July on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.