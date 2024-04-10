Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn causes chaos in first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux has released its first full-length trailer, giving fans their first look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in action.

A sequel to 2019’s critically acclaimed Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain and Batman nemesis, Joker: Folie à Deux is a “musical thriller” which introduces his love interest, the equally psychotic Dr Harleen Quinzel; more commonly known as Harley Quinn.

The star of the show is, undeniably, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, and fans have been gifted a first look at the pop titan in action, meeting in Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. “Do you want to get out of here?”, she asks the Joker, reaching towards his hand.

Lady Gaga plays the role of Harley Quinn. (Warner Bros Pictures)

Plot details for Joker: Folie à Deux, the French part of which means “madness shared by two people”, have been fairly thin on the ground – but today’s (April 9) trailer release has given fans more of an idea of what to expect.

The trailer hints at the movie’s focus being on the bond between Harley Quinn and the Joker, exploring the complexities of their relationship and the crimes in which they commit. There is also a depiction of a musical-type show within the film, though this isn’t clear if it’s just a figment of their imagination, or not.

The film will appear to depict the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker. (Warner Bros Pictures)

The film also – as reported by Variety – may be a jukebox musical featuring 15 “reinterpretations” of popular songs; the trailer has seemed to confirm this, with the trailer set to the 1965 song “What the World Needs Now Is Love”.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on 4 October 2024.