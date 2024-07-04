Stevie Nicks opened her UK and European tour – and this is the setlist

Stevie Nicks has officially kicked off her 2024 UK and European headline tour – and this is the setlist.

The singer opened the summer tour on 3 July at Dublin’s 3Arena, performing solo hits alongside Fleetwood Mac classics.

This included “Edge of Seventeen”, “Bella Donna” and “Leather and Lace” as well as the group’s hits “Gypsy”, “Dreams” and “Landslide”.

The tour will also head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s Co-op Live this July before a huge headline set at BST Hyde Park.

She will be joined by the likes of Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, Baby Queen and Nina Nesbitt at the festival on 12 July.

Edge of Seventeen with a very energetic crowd in Dublin tonight! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DLlpY9YKJl — stevie nicks brasil (@BRStevieNicks) July 3, 2024

The singer will then take the tour to Antwerp and Amsterdam for two shows on 16 and 19 July.

If you’re planning on going to the tour or want to get some last minute tickets, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

This includes the expected setlist, full tour schedule and ticket details for Stevie Nicks, below.

What’s the Stevie Nicks setlist for her UK and European tour?

This was the setlist performed by the singer during the opening night of the European tour in Dublin on 3 July. Fans can expect to hear a similar setlist across the run, but it’s subject to change:

Outside the Rain

Dreams

If Anyone Falls

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

For What It’s Worth

Gypsy

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Stand Back

Gold Dust Woman

Leather and Lace

Edge of Seventeen

Encore:

Rhiannon

Landslide

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, there is currently still availability across the tour run, with limited tickets for select dates.

At the time of writing this includes standing and seated tickets. A number of them are resale tickets, which are being sold via Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale platform which allows fans to resell tickets are face value, so you won’t be ripped off or scammed.

For UK dates head to ticketmaster.co.uk, for the Dublin show head to ticketmaster.ie, for the Antwerp show head to ticketmaster.be and for Amsterdam tickets to ticketmaster.nl.

The singer will play a string of shows across Europe this summer, including a huge festival date at BST Hyde Park in London: