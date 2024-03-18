Stevie Nicks has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The icon will perform a string of arena shows this summer as part of her Stevie Nicks: Live in Concert series.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour includes a date at Dublin’s 3Arena on 3 July before shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 6 July and Manchester’s brand new Co-op Live on 9 July.

She’ll also perform at the previously announced BST Hyde Park on 12 July, playing to 60,000 fans at the festival.

Stevie Nicks will headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester and more this summer.

The European run will be finished up with dates at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis Antwerpen on 16 July and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on 19 July.

Fans can expect to hear material from the singer’s solo back catalogue as well as songs from the iconic Fleetwood Mac.

This includes the likes of “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, “Gypsy” and “Dreams” as well as “Leather and Lace” and “Edge of Seventeen”.

It will mark her first UK and European shows in a number of years, having previously played stadium shows in 2019 as part of An Evening with Fleetwood Mac.

You can check out Stevie Nicks’ full tour schedule and ticket details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. This includes an O2 priority sale from 12pm on 20 March. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app, just chose your preferred day and select your ticket type.

There’s also a Live Nation presale from 12pm on 21 March. To access this, log in or sign up to Live Nation and head to the Stevie Nicks page.

You can check out her full tour schedule below.