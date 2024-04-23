BST Hyde Park announces support acts for Stevie Nicks

BST Hyde Park has confirmed a number of support acts joining Stevie Nicks at her headline show this summer.

The legendary singer will be joined by the likes of Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma on 12 July.

Tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024 including Stevie Nicks’ headline set are now available from Ticketmaster.

Brandi Carlile said: “When Stevie Nicks asks, you get on the plane.”

“London it’s been too long…who’s coming?… apart from my mother-in-law and all of Catherine’s friends?” she added.

The show will mark Nicks’ first solo concert in England in seven years, having previously played Wembley Stadium in 2019 with Fleetwood Mac.

Fans can expect to hear material from the singer’s solo back catalogue as well as songs by the iconic group.

This includes the likes of “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, “Gypsy” and “Dreams” as well as “Leather and Lace” and “Edge of Seventeen”.

The festival returns on 29 June, which will be opened by SZA, while the likes of Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline.

Hyde Park will then see headline sets from Shania Twain on 7 July, Kylie Minouge on 13 July and a closing set from K-pop stars Stray Kids on 14 July.

You can check out the full lineup so far for BST Hyde Park 2024 as well as tickets details below.

BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineups will be announced in the coming months.