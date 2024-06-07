Everything you need to know about BST Hyde Park 2024

BST Hyde Park festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know including lineup, tickets and dates.

The annual music festival will return to London across three weekends in June and July with some of the biggest names in music.

This includes pop icons Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams, alongside K-pop stars Stray Kids.

Plus SZA will headline her biggest UK show to date following the success of her SOS Tour and Kings of Leon return with a new album and headline show.

Finishing up the 2024 lineup is music legend Stevie Nicks, who plays her first solo date in UK in a number of years, country star Morgan Wallen and classical star Andrea Bocelli.

More names are to be announced in the coming months, including support acts for each show.

As well as live music, the festival will also host food and drink and week-long, free activities including a performance from Angels of the North aka Drag Race UK stars Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas.

The trio will perform a live show at the BST Open House on 28 June to kick off London Pride celebrations.

If you’re thinking about getting a ticket for BST Hyde Park 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival is returning for 2024 and taking over Hyde Park across a number of weekends in June and July.

This year’s BST Hyde Park will kick off on 29 June, with shows planned for 30 June, 5-7 July and it’s set to finish up across the weekend of 12-14 July.

While the week of free activities, BST Open House will take place on 28 June, 1-3 July and 8-11 July and you can check out the full programme of events here.

You can find out which artists are performing across the three weekends below.

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup?

SZA is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineups will be announced in the coming months.

29 June – SZA / Sampha / Snoh Aalegra / Elmiene / No Guidance / Sekou / Hope Tala / Fabiana Palladino / Nia Smith / Jessy Blakemore – tickets

/ Sampha / Snoh Aalegra / Elmiene / No Guidance / Sekou / Hope Tala / Fabiana Palladino / Nia Smith / Jessy Blakemore – tickets 30 June – Kings of Leon / The Vaccines / Paolo Nutini / Gary Clark Jr / Cannons / Somebody’s Child / Red Rum Club / KEO / The Meffs / Daydreamers / Nieve Ella – tickets

/ The Vaccines / Paolo Nutini / Gary Clark Jr / Cannons / Somebody’s Child / Red Rum Club / KEO / The Meffs / Daydreamers / Nieve Ella – tickets 4 July – Morgan Wallen / Riley Green / Ernest / Ella Langley – tickets

/ Riley Green / Ernest / Ella Langley – tickets 5 July – Andrea Bocelli with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Choir: Crouch End Festival Chorus / Performances by: Katherine Jenkins, Matteo Bocelli, Nadine Sierra, Isabel Leonard, Luca Michelette / Compere: Mylene Klass – tickets

6 July – Robbie Williams – tickets

– tickets 7 July – Shania Twain / The Corrs / Anne-Marie / Elle King / Natalie Imbruglia – tickets

/ The Corrs / Anne-Marie / Elle King / Natalie Imbruglia – tickets 12 July – Stevie Nicks / Brandi Carlile / Anna Calvi / Paris Paloma – tickets

/ Brandi Carlile / Anna Calvi / Paris Paloma – tickets 13 July – Kylie Minogue / Marina / Anitta / Altego – tickets

/ Marina / Anitta / Altego – tickets 14 July – Stray Kids – tickets

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are now on sale for all announced shows via Ticketmaster.

You can choose your preferred day and select from the different ticket options. This includes general admission standing, gold circle standing and VIP packages.

Ticket prices vary for each date, but for the most recently announced show they’re priced at the following:

General admission standing – £90.45-£101.15

Primary entry – from £122.45

Gold circle – £175.95-£197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £252.95-£274.95

Diamond VIP Experience – £252.95-£274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £252.95-£274.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £349.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £349.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £399.95

What’s the BST Hyde Park map?

Here’s the map for BST Hyde Park, which should give you an idea of what each ticket type will get you.

The map for BST Hyde Park 2024. (Ticketmaster)

To get tickets for all BST Hyde Park 2024 shows head to Ticketmaster.