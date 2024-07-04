Tyler Posey has revealed that the first man he slept with was a “male prostitute”.

Posey appears to be becoming more open about his sexuality. The Teen Wolf (and OnlyFans) star first “came out” – as a ‘joke’ – on Snapchat in 2016, which didn’t go down particularly well with fans. Then, he revealed in 2020 that he’d “hooked up” with other guys and had “done it” at sex parties, but hadn’t ever had sex with them, clarifying candidly that they’d only “blown each other”.

He hit back at gay-baiting allegations the following year, saying that he was “sexually fluid”, and even though he was then in a relationship with a woman, he had “been with everybody under the sun”.

Cut to 2024, and it looks as if we’re getting even more information in the saga, after he opened up on sleeping with a male sex worker in a trailer, for upcoming MTV reality TV series Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

Although Posey isn’t heavily featured in the trailer for the show, viewers can hear him drop the bomb near the end. As the group sit round a table, he says: “The first man I was with was a male prostitute.”

It’s unclear whether Posey then expands further on the escapade because the trailer cuts away to something else.

Surreal Life is a reboot of a series that ran from 2003 to 2006 (as well as a brief revival in 2022), which followed a group of celebrities living together and completing challenges for a number of weeks.

This season features singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, retired figure skater Johnny Weir, celebrity offspring Chet Hanks and model Josie Canseco, alongside Posey.

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premieres on 23 July on MTV in the US.