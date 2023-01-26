Teen Wolf: The Movie star Tyler Posey has praised the original series’ LGBTQ+ representation.

Posey starred as the eponymous teenaged werewolf Scott McCall in the supernatural drama from 2011 to 2017, and is reprising his role in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The series featured multiple queer characters, storylines and actors, including Colton Haynes as bully-turned-ally Jackson Whittemore and Charlie Carver as antagonist-turned-protagonist Ethan Steiner – who were later revealed to be in a relationship.

In an interview with Attitude, Posey credited the LGBTQ+ representation in the original series as “really natural”.

“I watch it now as an adult and I’m like, ‘Wow, we were really ahead of the times,'” Posey said.

“We were really inclusive and tried a lot of LGBTQ storylines, and make them really natural and not shove it down anyone’s throat. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re doing a gay storyline. Everybody watch.’”

Teen Wolf featured various gay characters and storylines, such as Colton Haynes’ Jackson Whittemore and Charlie Carver’s Ethan Steiner (YouTube/MTV)

Tyler Posey said this “natural and normal” approach drew queer viewers in:

“I think there are a lot of storylines [in other shows] that really emphasise, ‘Hey, we’re doing something gay look at this.’ But I don’t know if that kind of attention is perfect for making it seem relatable.

“We just did it. It is what it is, this is it. Here it is.”

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Tyler Posey’s character returns to his hometown of Beacon Hills as a new moon brings fresh evil.

Along with Posey, Colton Haynes returns as Jackson Whittemore, along with Holland Roden (who plays Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar).

Charlie Carver (Ethan) is absent, as are Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura) and Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinsk).

Tyler Posey himself has been open about his fluid sexuality and has previously hit back at queerbaiting allegations.

The actor first opened up about his sexuality on OnlyFans in 2020, saying he’d “hooked up with guys before”, but he later faced fierce backlash from fans who suggested his coming out was a publicity stunt.

Teen Wolf: The Movie releases on Paramount+ on Thursday (26 January) in the US and Friday in the UK.