Adidas teams up with Bella Hadid to release the ‘sneakers of the summer’

Adidas has released a new edition of its classic SL 72 silhouette – and this how to get them.

The cult-favourite 70s style is back, and it’s expected to be the brand’s latest staple following the popularity of the Sambas.

The new Adidas SL 72 collection is now available to shop at adidas.com and adidas.co.uk.

Adidas has teamed up with model Bella Hadid to launch the new range, after she was spotted in New York’s West Village wearing the trainers.

She appeared at an Adidas Originals event, wearing the SL 72 O2 shoes in ‘Solar Red / Ice Lavender / Better Scarlet’ which are now available via the Adidas website.

Model Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the Adidas SL 72 trainers in New York. (Gotham/GC Images)

She paired the trainers with white socks, denim shorts and an oversized, vintage-style Adidas sweatshirt for her off-duty look.

Following her appearance at the event the sports brand launched the SL 72 campaign which stars Hadid alongside rapper A$AP Nast, singer Melissa Bon, footballer Jules Koundé and model Sabrina Lan.

Hadid shared the campaign on Instagram, which was lensed by Kenny Germe in Paris, writing that she was “grateful”.

The city is also the host for the upcoming 2024 Olympics, which seems timely, as the SL 72 was first introduced by Adidas as a runners’ shoe for the 1972 edition of the summer games in Munich.

So, it looks like Adidas are joining in with the hype for the upcoming games and hoping to replicate the resurgence of their Sambas.

The Bella Hadid-approved sneakers are expected to be popular following the launch of the campaign.

You can shop all of the colourways, including silver, black, green, pink and aqua via adidas.com and adidas.co.uk.