Adidas teams up with Pabllo Vittar for its 2024 Pride collection

Adidas has launched its 2024 Pride collection which was co-created by drag superstar Pabllo Vittar.

The new collection has been designed by the sports brand to celebrate athletes who feel confident and comfortable with themselves.

The Adidas Pride range ‘Love Unites’ is now available to shop from adidas.co.uk and adidas.com.

Adidas has also teamed up with diver Tom Daley and Women’s National Basketball Association star Layshia Clarendon for the campaign.

The brand said that “43 percent of people in the LGBTQ+ community don’t participate in sport regularly” even though “nearly 50 percent would like to participate more”.

Adidas has teamed up with the likes of Pabllo Vittar, Tom Daley and Layshia Clarendon. (adidas.com)

The collection features apparel, accessories and footwear with some of Adidas’ classic silhouettes infused with Vittar’s on-stage signature style.

This includes short sleeve tees and tank tops in black or pink, with the Adidas Pride logo on the front and ‘Love Unites’ on the back.

There’s also mesh pieces including a dress, t-shirt, swimsuit, crop top, bikini set and swim shorts with a metallic and rainbow style.

The Adidas Pride range includes matching track tops and bottoms, as well as swimwear. (adidas.com)

There’s also new takes on classics like the track top, featuring the three stripes with a Pride twist and ‘Love Unites’ embroidered logo.

Other silhouettes in this style include matching tracksuit bottoms, shorts, track top, skirt and long sleeved tee.

The Adidas Pride range also features three footwear styles, including a platform clog design, and two pairs of sneakers with a Pride upgrade.

The accessories offering includes a mini duffel bag, bum bag and two backpacks all featuring the metallic rainbow design throughout.

The Pride collection also features a range of accessories. (adidas.com)

Drag icon and pop star Vittar said: “Pride is very important to me, so I am deeply honored to create a collection with Adidas to celebrate our community.

“My aim for the collection was to expand the lens we’re seen through – a colour palette that embodies and celebrates the wide spectrum of identities across our community, and the culture it influences.”

The company is also furthering its partnership with Athlete Ally – an organization that aims to “end homophobia and transphobia in sports”.

You can shop the entire ‘Love Unites’ Adidas Pride collection now from adidas.co.uk and adidas.com.