Tonga’s oiled-up athlete and flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua is returning for the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

With just a few days to go until Paris 2024’s opening ceremony, excitement for all the sporting events to come is at fever pitch.

For those of us less interested in the actual sports, there’s still plenty to enjoy. Team GB diver Tom Daley has already demonstrated how sturdy the Olympic village’s anti-sex beds are. And now it’s been the confirmed that everyone’s favourite flag-bearer will be back.

That’s right, multi-disciplinary athlete Taufatofua has once again been selected to lug his giant pole around (with Tonga’s flag attached to the top, get your heads out the gutter), during the opening ceremony on Friday (26 July).

Taufatofua first caught the eye when he carried the Tongan flag during the Rio Olympics in Brazil eight years ago, wearing nothing but a traditional ta’ovala, and more baby oil on his pecs than Boots could possibly stock.

He got the flag back to full mast a few years later when he did the same for the subsequent Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, in 2018, then went for round three in Tokyo in 2021.

Although he won’t be competing this year, the athlete announced, with the gift of a topless picture posted on his Instagram, that he will be Tonga’s flag-bearer in the French capital.

He revealed that had he missed out on qualifying for The Games and had, therefore, made other plans (presumably more chest workouts). But, he added: “The spirit of The Games called me, opportunities arose and I couldn’t say no.

“This time the medal I fight for is to be of service, to be there for my fellow athletes, an ear of support or a voice of encouragement. To share what I have learnt and more importantly to hear the stories of the other Olympians, these amazing human beings getting ready to represent their nations.

“My runners are dusted off, my shirts are two sizes too small and our little team is ready to serve.” A man for the people.

