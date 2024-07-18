Mary Poppins musical announces UK and Ireland tour dates

Smash-hit musical Mary Poppins has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The West End show will stop off at theatres across 2024 and 2025 as part of a brand new tour.

The tour will begin on 4 November in Bristol, with a run at the Hippodrome, before heading to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 11 December.

It will then head to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, Plymouth’s Theatre Royal and Manchester’s Palace Theatre in 2025.

While new dates have been confirmed for Birmingham, Southampton, Sunderland and Milton Keynes between July and November.

Producer and co-creator Cameron Mackintosh said: “It is amazingly already 20 years since Mary Poppins first landed onto the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome and started spreading Pamela Travers’ magical stories around the great cities of the world.

“I’m sure you will find this the most magical production of Mary Poppins ever, practically perfect in every way!”

The musical, based on the stories by PL Travers and the original Walt Disney film, follows the flying nanny who swoops in to Cherry Tree Lane to save the Banks family.

The show features beloved songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar”, “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”, “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

It’s been confirmed that Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production Down Under.