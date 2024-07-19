Shea Couleé’s response to a fan’s homophobic dad is perfect

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Shea Couleé’s response to a fan’s homophobic dad after he found a picture of her is truly iconic.

Shea Couleé, or Ms Couleé if you’re nasty, has been an icon to the wider world ever since she strutted into the Werk Room on season nine of the flagship franchise in 2017 (and to many fans beforehand).

Two All Stars seasons later – one for her to snatch the crown in 2020, and one for her to return with a host of winners in 2022 – and the Chicago-based diva has continued to mother, eat, serve et cetera.

That also extends to slamming homophobes, it turns out. On 18 July, a fan of Shea posted a signed photograph of the triple finalist to X, reminiscing that when he first bought the pic in 2017, his dad ripped it up.

“To think I still have this signed Shea Couleé frame[d] pic from 2017,” the fan wrote. “…My dad found it and tore it apart,” adding that the picture was from their “first drag event in Oklahoma.”

“Crazy that I haven’t even taped it up,” they added.

Though the story is sad, Shea’s response is not. “His dad couldn’t take me!!!!” she wrote in response to the post (with Canada Vs. The World‘s Lemon adding: “He ripped but you tore.”)

Shea Couleé.

Marcos added underneath the throwback that Couleé also originally replied when they posted about the incident in 2017.

“Shea Couleé did in fact respond afterwards and it meant so much to me,” they wrote. “She truly is one of a kind.”

At the time, Shea wrote: “So sad that my fans have to endure such hatred from the very people that are supposed to love and protect them… Ok, so your dad is an A**HOLE, just know that his little act of fragile masculinity only highlights how small and afraid he is.

“Destroying that picture means nothing. My love and support of you matters so much more.”

Ms. Shea Couleé recently made a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary, and also has a mystery upcoming role in Marvel’s Ironheart.

Long story short, she’s booked and blessed.

