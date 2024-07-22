The 2024 British Documentary Awards shortlist includes investigations into the allegations of abuse levied against American actor Kevin Spacey and the similar controversy surrounding British comedian Russell Brand.

The Grierson Trust has announced the shortlist for the 2024 British Documentary Awards, held annually in recognition of innovative and exciting documentary films.

This year, several of the shortlisted films tackle controversial subjects, including allegations of abuse, a hoax paedophile scare created online and the stories of Army, Navy and RAF crew being discharged because of their sexuality.

The British Documentary Awards is also debuting a new category this year: Best Popular Culture Documentary.

The bracket is open to single documentaries or an episode from a strand or series that depicts people, events, movements or trends that have had a major impact on pop culture in recent years.

In the ENVY Best Single Documentary category, the shortlist includes Netflix’s Wham! and the Sky documentary Forced Out: Their Fight for Pride which follows LGBTQ+ folks discharged from the Army, Navy and RAF because of their sexuality leading the historic battle for the ban to be overturned.

The International Best Single Documentary features Summer Qamp, a heartfelt film that chronicles queer, non-binary and trans teens attending a camp in rural Alberta with supportive LGBTQ+ counsellors.

In the Televisual Best Current Affairs Documentary category, the doc Russell Brand: In Plain Sight tackles allegations about the right-wing comedian’s treatment of women throughout his entertainment career.

In the new Best Popular Culture Documentary shortlist category, a number of high-profile films have been selected.

Miriam: Death of a Reality Star reflects on the life and legacy of the world’s first transgender reality TV star, Miriam Rivera.

Miriam Rivera starred in problematic reality TV show There’s Something About Miriam, where her trans identity was kept hidden from potential suitors. (Sky One)

Being Kae Tempest chronicles the non-binary artist‘s creative process as they undergo a period of artistic development and profound personal change.

Spacey Unmasked examines accusations of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse made by multiple men against Kevin Spacey, formerly one of the most respected actors in the world.

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson reveals the inside details of the ex-Prime Minister’s rise and fall using rarely-seen archive material, as well as speaking to those close to him.

“This year’s shortlist highlights the power of documentaries to tell new stories that cut through in a sea of content that’s constantly fighting for our attention,” said Chair of The Grierson Trust, Lorraine Heggessey.

“These films really connect with audiences, uncovering characters and perspectives that have previously been unseen. We have been so impressed by the breadth and range of entries which demonstrate that – despite the very difficult current climate – our industry remains committed to identifying new talent and exploring pressing issues such as mental health, sexuality, gender, and disability, all through best-in-class filmmaking.”