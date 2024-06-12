Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey gave a bombshell 90-minute interview to British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday (11 June) about the accusations that brought about his dramatic downfall.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, came out as gay in 2017 following accusations that he made sexual advances on a then-14-year-old boy, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, at a party in 1986. In 2022, a New York court threw out Rapp’s allegations and found Spacey “not liable” for any damages.

Spacey subsequently faced a UK-based trial accused of 12 charges of sexual misconduct against four men, including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

All alleged offences reportedly took place in the UK between 2001 and 2013, while Spacey was working at The Old Vic theatre in London. In July 2023, he was found not guilty on all charges.

The wide-ranging, lengthy interview for YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored covered Spacey’s reaction to the initial accusations by Rapp, and what effects the allegations and legal proceedings had on Spacey.

“It’s been a very interesting and, I think, an important couple of weeks where I’ve had an opportunity to start to be able to talk about things that, well, for me, in some cases I’ve never talked about before, and to take accountability for those places where I have behaved badly, and to hopefully put some facts out there that maybe a great majority of the public don’t know about,” said Spacey in his opening statement to Morgan.

Kevin Spacey’s appearance on the show follows the Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked, which aired fresh allegations about the American Beauty star in May.

Here are seven key revelations from the interview.

Kevin Spacey is broke and set to lose his house in Baltimore

Kevin Spacey has lived in a $5.65 million mansion in Baltimore for the last eight years. According to the Baltimore Banner, it has been described as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home” and floats on a pier.

However, when Piers Morgan asked “where do you live now?” Spacey became tearful, before replying: “Well, it’s funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction,” adding “I’m not sure where I’m going to live now.”

Kevin Spacey’s waterfront mansion in Baltimore (Youtube: Sotherby’s International Realty)

When asked why the house was being sold, Spacey admitted: “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

Baltimore Banner say that Spacey’s monthly mortgage payments had been set at $20,230, but he fell behind after he was fired from Netflix series House of Cards. Spacey’s homeowners’ association has also reportedly filed a lien against the property for $31,000 in monthly assessments and attorneys fees.

He went on to explain that he had called the Baltimore house his home since 2016, along with his business partner and manager, Evan Lowenstein, and Lowenstein’s wife, Lucy, who have been supportive of him.

When asked if he was facing bankruptcy, the actor said, “Been a couple of times when I thought I was gonna file, but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it. At least, as of today.”

Piers Morgan then asked a follow-up question: “How much money do you have?” and Spacey replied, “none”.

“Well I mean, you have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” he went on to clarify.

When Morgan probed him on how much he owes, Spacey replied, “it’s considerable” and “many millions”.

He says he was “too handsy” in the past

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court to stand trial on sexual assault charges in London, United Kingdom on June 28, 2023 (Getty)

Kevin Spacey also told Piers Morgan he had “pushed the boundaries” in the past.

When asked how, he explained: “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

“I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am,” he added.

“You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively,” he explained, before going on to say: “They should let you know they don’t want to do it so that you can understand it is non-consensual and stop.”

He also said: “Well, if I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned that a first move doesn’t have to be physical. There are ways to make a first move and find out if someone is interested or not, but I also believe that many people, they judge another human being from what they experience. So I am hopeful and I believe that I will be able to meet someone who is willing to judge me for what they experience and not from headlines.”

He claims he got a message of support from King Charles

King Charles III. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

During the interview, Spacey also praised King Charles, saying that the monarch had done an “extraordinary job” over the years with his Prince’s Trust charity, which helps young people build confidence and find jobs.

Kevin Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by the king, then Prince Charles, in 2016.

When Morgan directly asked the actor whether the King reached out to Spacey after his recent scandals blew up, he said: “No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no.”

However, when asked if he’d received a message through an intermediary, Spacey admitted: “That may be true,” confirming: “I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.” Spacey also said that the message from King Charles was one of “support.”

When Morgan asked if that had meant a lot to him, Spacey said: “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.” He also admitted that he had written a letter to King Charles but had not yet sent it.

He also received support from Elton John and David Furnish

Sir Elton John with his husband David Furnish at their Civil Partnership Ceremony in 2005. (WireImage/ Mike Marsland)

Spacey broke down into tears again as he recalled the support he received from Elton John and his husband David Furnish. They both provided witness testimonies in Spacey’s UK trial last year.

He also revealed to Morgan that Elton John was one of the first people to email him after Anthony Rapp’s accusations first came to light in October 2017.

According to Spacey, the singer said to him at the time, “We love you. Whatever you need, we’re here for you”.

He elaborated: “Elton has been there, and David has been there, ever since. What’s most interesting about the fact that they testified in the trial in the UK is that I didn’t ask them. I told them a piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true.

“And Elton and David said, ‘We have to let the jury know that this individual is not telling the truth.’ They insisted on it. That’s the kind of friends that I have been very fortunate to have in my life.”

Kevin Spacey has not heard from Robin Wright since 2017

Kevin Spacey (L) with Robin Wright (R) in House of Cards (Netflix)

The actor opened up about his relationship with former House of Cards co-star Robin Wright, who played Claire Underwood in the political drama series.

He confirmed to Piers Morgan that his House of Cards TV wife stopped talking to him after the scandal first broke in 2017.

“I haven’t heard from Robin … since September or October of 2017,” Spacey said. The actor went on to defend Wright, 58, for distancing herself from him and poured cold water on Morgan’s claim that she “stabbed him in the back.”

“No, and I reject your suggestion,” he said. “She is a wonderful person, a wonderful actress.”

He has also not heard from Anthony Rapp

Actor Anthony Rapp instigated a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey when he came forward in 2017 (Mike Coppola/Getty )

Speaking about the lawsuit that was brought against him in 2017, Spacey said: “I hope that someday Anthony Rapp can accept he had a faulty memory. That’s what I would like to believe.”

“Have you had any contact with him?” Morgan interjected.

“I have had no contact with him,” Spacey continued, “but I would like to believe that at some point he will recognise that with all the evidence that we presented at trial, which is why we were able to have the outcome we did, that he will look back on this and say that his memory was faulty. And I think that if he did that, it would go a long way to, I think, heal himself and be healing for me.”

He admitted to flying with Jeffrey Epstein

American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, 1997. (Davidoff Studios/Getty)

Kevin Spacey admitted that he once flew to Africa with Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton and a group of “young girls”.

Epstein was an influential financier who socialised with Wall Street giants, royalty, celebrities and the ultra-wealthy before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He died by suicide in 2019, while in jail awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. He was 66.

Spacey explained to Piers Morgan that he met Epstein after Clinton invited him on an eight-day humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002.

“It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely,” he said.

Epstein’s jet has been dubbed the “Lolita Express”, and although flight logs confirmed that he had been on board, Spacey initially denied denied having a connection to Epstein.

Spacey explained: “I have since learned who he is and I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein.”

He was then pressed on whether there had been “young girls on those flights?” And Spacey replied: “There were young girls on those flights, yeah.”