Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been slapped with a fine of $1 million (£791,000) following sexual harassment allegations stemming from his time on the set of acclaimed Netflix drama series House of Cards.

Spacey’s fall from grace dates back to 2017, when he was axed from House of Cards amidst a slew of accusations of sexual misconduct levied by multiple male crew members, a scandal that erupted in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein exposé that sent shockwaves through Hollywood, catalysing the #MeToo movement.

The 64-year-old American actor found himself in the eye of a storm when a judgment in 2021 stated that he needed to pay $31 million for breaching contractual terms by flouting a strict sexual harassment policy on set.

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court to stand trial on sexual assault charges in London, United Kingdom on June 28, 2023 (Getty)

However, Spacey has since struck a deal with House of Cards production company Media Rights Capital (MRC), resulting in a substantial reduction in his debt, reports Puck. The star has reached an “extraordinary settlement” that would wipe his debt clean if he testifies on behalf of MRC in its $150 million insurance claim.

Spacey is expected to take the stand against MRC’s insurers, asserting that his exit from the show was due to health concerns, particularly his admission to a rehabilitation facility known for treating sex addiction. This may trigger an insurance policy payout, alleviating some of the financial burden on Spacey’s shoulders.

MRC anticipates a windfall from their $150 million policy with Fireman Fund’s Insurance, along with punitive damages for the insurer’s alleged refusal to honour their claim, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

You may like to watch

Throughout this ongoing saga, Spacey has vehemently denied all allegations levelled against him.

In a significant legal victory, he was exonerated in October 2022 from allegations made by Anthony Rapp regarding an incident dating back to 1986. Subsequently, he was acquitted of a litany of sexual offence charges brought against him by four men in a high-profile trial at Southwark Crown Court in July 2023.

During the trial, Kevin Spacey has been accused of being “insensitive” by an alleged sexual assault victim, who claimed the actor’s decision to come out as gay was used to “disguise” accusations of sexual misconduct.

Where is Kevin Spacey now?

The American Beauty star has recently begun to attempt to resurrect his career, securing roles in projects such as the British indie thriller Control alongside Lauren Metcalfe in 2022, and playing a charismatic serial killer in the upcoming feature film Peter Five Eight.