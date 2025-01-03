Tom Holland has revealed why he won’t walk red carpets with his partner Zendaya at her film premieres.

Euphoria star Zendaya, who played iconic lesbian character Rue, has been in a relationship with the Spider-Man actor since 2021.

The Far From Home actor, who previously stated that Marvel superheroes don’t always need to be “a straight white guy,” explained his reason for not walking red carpets with queer icon Zendaya in an interview with Men’s Health.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” the 28-year-old shared.

Tom Holland starred in the West End’s Romeo and Juliet. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

The pair have starred in Marvel’s Spider-Man together and in 2021 they both the red carpet together for its premiere.

Following this, he has chosen to step aside to give Zendaya the full spotlight she deserves, while sill supporting her behind the scenes.

Zendaya has spoken up for LGBTQ+ rights numerous times throughout her career, and previously corrected a reporter during a Vanity Fair interview who asked about what she looks for in a man. “What I most look for in a person, how about that?” she chimed back. The interview broke the internet, with numerous LGBTQ+ fans applauding her.

She has also thanked gay men for being “slay” and labelled herself an unapologetic trans ally. Asked by British Vogue what she believed feminism looked like, she responded that she believed it had to be intersectional.

Zendaya. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Last year, Tom appeared in a London West End production of Romeo and Juliet. The actor played Romeo at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 11 May and was joined by Amewudah-Rivers who took on the role of Juliet.

You may like to watch

During the production’s run actors condemned ongoing racist abuse of Amewudah-Rivers in an open letter.

Tom and Zendaya are set to star in upcoming projects, including Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey, both expected to be released in 2026. Perhaps these joint projects will finally see them walk the red carpet together again for the first time since 2021.