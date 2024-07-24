Kehlani announces North American dates for ‘Crash World Tour’

Kehlani has announced details of the North American leg of Crash World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will bring their world tour to arena venues across the US and Canada in late 2024.

Fans can get their hands on Kehlani tickets from 10am local time on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 4 September in Minneapolis and head to the likes of Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta and New Orleans across the month.

Kehlani will then headline venues in Dallas, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas and Los Angeles as part of the Crash Tour.

You may like to watch

It’ll be in support of the singer’s fourth studio album, Crash which was released in June this year.

The album marked their first in two years and features singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U”, as well as “What I Want”, which samples Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”.

The upcoming North American leg of the Crash World Tour will see support from R&B girl group FLO and Anycia.

Ahead of Kehlani tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Kehlani tickets for the Crash Tour?

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

Citi cardholders can access presale tickets from 12pm local time on 23 July. Just choose your preferred date via Ticketmaster and purchase your tickets using your Citi card.

Fans can also sign up for presale access via Kehlani’s social media. The singer posted “text me” alongside a number to receive access to presale tickets from 10am local time on 24 July.

To find out more and to get tickets, you can check your local listing below.