Lesbian icon Kehlani hilariously responds to Saweetie dating her ex-boyfriend, YG

Kehlani is totally unbothered about their ex-boyfriend moving on with Saweetie – for a fairly obvious reason.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter and The L Word: Generation Q star was completely unfazed when asked about their friend and fellow singer Saweetie dating their ex-boyfriend rapper YG.

Appearing on Nessa On Air on Tuesday (25 June), the “After Hours” hitmaker took to the radio waves and declared they had no bad feelings towards any of their exes.

“Well, I’m a lesbian,” they said matter of factly.

“So, why would I care about my male [exes]? I also don’t care what any of my exes are doing. Male, female, anything.

“My goal is [for] everybody to be happy. Even when I’m with someone, if we decide that we’re not mutually happy, we really shouldn’t be together and we should go be with people who make us happy.

Kehlani was incredibly mature in their unbothered status: “If I was bothered, you would never know.”

They even added that they wish the best for Saweetie and YG: “I love Saweetie I think she’s so cute and fun.

“They make so much sense. Knowing them both, I’m like ‘You know what?’ I really like this.’”

Kehlani split from YG after a year in 2020, their romance caught up in several infidelity scandals as YG was accused to cheating.

YG and Saweetie have been dating on-and-off since 2023.

Kehlani came out as queer in 2018 before, speaking out as they was tired of getting asked about their sexuality.

They cleared up speculation in April 2021, on Instagram live Kehlani shared that they “finally know” that they’re a lesbian and will be using she/they pronouns.

In the same year, they shared that they prefer to go by they/them pronouns over she/her.

In 2023, they shared that the iconic lesbian Google Doc helped them come out as a lesbian.

Kehlani is a leabian icon. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty)

How did Kehlani become famous?

Originally from Oakland, California, Kehlani’s initial fame came from being a member of the teen pop group, Poplyfe.

With the band, Kehlani reached the final of America’s Got Talent’s sixth season in 2011 and placed fourth.

After their appearance on the show, Kehlani left PopLyfe over several managerial and contractual disputes and ended up effectively homeless for two years.

In 2014, the studio time culminated in the release of their first mixtape, called Cloud 19, which went on to be listed as one of Complex’s 50 Best Albums of 2014.

Since then, Kehlani has gone from strength to strength from their debut album, SweetSexySavage, to their fourth, Crash, which is out now.