Ireland’s Olympic rugby team test ‘anti-sex’ beds with each other

The Irish Olympic rugby team have become the latest athletes to demonstrate the sturdiness of the beds in the Olympic village.

After Team GB diver Tom Daley showed just how stable the “anti-sex” cardboard beds in the athletes’ village in Paris are (by dropping on to all fours and staring at the camera, mind you), other competitors have followed suit.

Enter (from behind the bed) Harry McNulty, who is part of the Irish rugby 7s squad.

In a TikTok posted on his page (saltynuts_), Olympic village residents and rugby union stars McNulty and Jordan Conroy – both wearing very short shorts – gave the beds a thorough workout, by jumping on one, and then on each other.

“Supposedly the structure of this bed will collapse if there’s more than one person on it,” McNulty says, before leaping on to the frame. Conroy then comes flying in from out of shot, hits the bed and bounces on to the floor. The bed does not collapse.

The pair don’t stop there, though. Conroy in his short shorts (not to labour the point) jumps back on to the bed, with McNulty jumping on top of him.

You may like to watch

Love rugby! Love rugby.

McNulty also posted another TikTok of other members of the Irish team testing the beds, complete with onlookers, a downward dog position, and one player with his hand down his shorts. We swear, we’re not making this up.

We wish the Irish team the best of luck in their matches and any further – more detailed – experiments on how tough their beds are.

When Daley conducted his highly scientific test, he also jumped on his bed, telling the camera: “As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy.”

The Paris Olympics begin on Friday (26 July) and run until 11 August – and given how tough the bed frames are, we’re sure the athletes in the Olympic Village will manage to get the, cough, rest they need just fine.