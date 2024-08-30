The Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony featured hundreds of athletes, dancers, musicians and singers who together served queer excellence.

The Paris Olympics was full of queer moments, from ruby players Stephen Tomasin and Rodrigo Isgró swapping shorts, to Tom Daley and Noah Williams kissing on the podium.

Now the Paralympic Games are underway, with at least 27 out LGBTQ+ athletes vying for medals, seven of them in Team GB.

And things got off to a fantastic, queer start.

Pride flag on mascot car

A car decorated in Paralympic Phryges was seen during the opening ceremony. One of the official mascots of the Paris Paralympics even sported a Pride flag.

Christine and the Queens’ first and second performance

Christine and the Queens served up a treat, with fans calling the performance “beyond iconic”.

He performed a version of French superstar Edith Piaf’s famous “Non, je ne regrette rien”, orchestrated by Victor le Masne, and a rendition of Patrick Hernandez’s disco classic “Born to be Alive.”

Team GB’s Lucy Shuker as a flag-bearer

LGBTQ+ wheelchair tennis star Lucy Shuker was a flag-bearer and beamed with happiness as she held Britain’s flag.

She was joined by wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater as Team GB’s flag-bearer, following the lead of fellow LGBTQ+ sporting stars Tom Daley and Helen Glover at last month’s Olympic Games.

Lucky Love’s performance

Lucky Love, real name Luc Bruyère, performed his song “My Ability”, renamed from “Masculinity”, for the opening extravaganza. He wore a white suit, giving off Freddie Mercury vices, and performed the powerful ballad flawlessly.

The gay French artist, born without his left arm, is a known figure within the LGBTQ+ community in France. He has been open about his HIV diagnosis at the age of 19.

