Man charged with attempted murder after trans teenager stabbed in Southport

A man has been charged with attempted murder after the stabbing of a transgender teenager in Southport.

Just after 5.20pm on Saturday (27 July), emergency services were called to a report of a stabbing in a home on Albert Road, Southport.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

On Monday (29 July), Mark Henderson, 38, of Albert Road, Southport, was charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court later that day.

Detectives are appealing for further information and urge anyone who can help their inquiries to get in touch quoting the reference 2400065463.

Merseyside Police can be contacted on social media, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.