Joe Locke has revealed further details about his gay goth witch character in new Marvel series Agatha All Along, but fans think he might still be hiding something.

Earlier this month, Heartstopper star Locke revealed that his character in the scary new mini-series is called “Teen”, and will have a key role in helping lead character Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) regain her powers.

The series picks up from the end of Disney+ show WandaVision, with sorcerer Agatha left drained of her magic, thanks to a stand-off with Wanda Maximoff.

After finding Wanda’s body in a forest, Agatha crosses path with fellow witches Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and has to convince them to start a coven together.

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer told Empire that it’s Teen’s “idea [for Agatha] to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back”.

He went on to say: “But in order to go on the road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So, how does a witch [who] no one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

Also speaking to Empire, Locke said that his character is known only as Teen in the script.

“Whatever his true identity, he’ll be key to helping Agatha get her groove back,” the Empire article said, adding more fuel to the fire and prompting some Locke fans to wonder who he will really be playing.

Ever since Locke’s involvement in the spooky series was revealed, his fans have surmised that he would be playing Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, one of Marvel’s most most-famous gay superheroes.

Locke seemed to pour cold water on the idea by revealing last month that while his character is gay, he’s called Teen.

But if Teen is just an alias, there’s scope for him to be Wiccan, who is also one of Wanda Maximoff’s two teenage sons, and therefore would certainly have an ulterior motive for guiding Agatha down the Witches’ Road, particularly if the road is also not all it seems to be.

“He’s a familiar, like the assistant to the coven,” Locke said. “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque and in his element. Which is fun because I was [too]!”

Joe Locke plays a mysterious character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Agatha All Along. (Disney/Getty)

Writing on social media, some fans questioned what the truth really is about Locke’s character.

“I refuse to believe that Joe Locke isn’t playing Wiccan,” one fan commented.

Referring to an actor’s denial that he was going to be involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, another person said: “Surely that’s not the whole truth, right? We’re supposed to believe him like we believed Andrew Garfield,” a second fan wrote.

And a third declared: “I can’t believe you or Kit.”

Locke’s Heartstopper co-star Kit Connor recently shot down the rumour that he would be playing superhero and, Wiccan’s boyfriend, Hulking in upcoming Marvel shows.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are due to drop on Disney+ on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes airing until to November.

