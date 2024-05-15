After multiple name changes and a delay due to last year’s actors’ strike, Joe Locke’s new Marvel series Agatha All Along is finally coming – and it’s a musical, according to Patti LuPone.

The WandaVision spin-off series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) arch nemesis Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is set to finally premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 18 September.

The first two episodes will drop on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly until mid November. That means Agatha All Along will coincide nicely with the release of Heartstopper season three on 3 October, giving Joe Locke fans a double dose of their favourite star this autumn.

Locke is rumoured to be playing gay teen Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, the son of Olsen’s character Wanda. He’s likely to have a few run ins with Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, then – though footage from the series shared earlier this year appears to show the pair as buddies.

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza will star as Rio Vidal, and Broadway legend and LGBTQ+ ally Patti LuPone will play Lilia Calderu: both will be witches in Agatha’s coven.

Patti LuPone will no doubt cast some camp magic to Wandavision spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness alongside co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza. (Getty/Disney+)

Speaking on the red carpet at a Disney upfront presentation event on 14 May, LuPone seemingly let slip a major detail about Agatha All Along: it’s a musical.

Asked what they can spill about the upcoming miniseries, Hahn said that “the coven is strong” and that the series is “hilarious and deep, and I was moved and honoured to work with these people every day”.

Leaning in to add a spicy extra spoiler, LuPone then appeared to confirm “it’s a musical”, with Locke and Hahn expressing shock at the revelation.

It’s long been known that there would likely be music in Agatha All Along, considering that was an element in its predecessor WandaVision. In fact, “Agatha All Along” was a much-loved song performed by Hahn in the series.

kathryn hahn describes agatha “hilarious and deep” and that it’s a musicalpic.twitter.com/9SFAt2aIvd — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) May 14, 2024

If the series does turn out to be a full-scale musical affair, Locke will be alright – he’s just finished his first Broadway run in Sweeney Todd.

Dropping further details about the Marvel miniseries, Hahn went on to laud the production team, with LuPone adding that they all “burst into tears” when they saw how “beautiful” the set is.

“The thing about this show that I thought was so thrilling,” Hahn said, “it was very important… that there be as minimal CGI [as possible]. There is very little that is not practical magic or just our magic.”

Agatha All Along is the fifth and final title for the new series, after it was previously called Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.

After the Lying Witch title was teased earlier this week, fans caught on that perhaps the real title would be Agatha All Along. Clearly, someone at Marvel put their marketing degree to werk.

Agatha All Along begins streaming on 18 September.