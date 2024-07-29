Heartstopper’s Kit Connor responds to Marvel superhero rumours

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has addressed rumours that he is set to appear as superhero Hulkling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, sorry, it’s not good news.

Earlier this month, renowned entertainment tea-spillers MyTimeToShineHello and The Cosmic Circus suggested on X/Twitter that Marvel was keen to get Connor to play Hulking in an upcoming series and films.

Speaking to MTV broadcaster Josh Horowitz at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend, Connor was asked whether there is any truth in the gossip.

Hulking is a gay Kree/Skrull hybrid and a member of the Young Avengers, whose special powers include shapeshifting, superhuman strength and a healing ability. He’s designed to look somewhat like the Hulk.

Marvel wants Kit Connor to portray Hulking



Via: @MyTimeToShineH pic.twitter.com/NaLFogytP6 — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) July 15, 2024

In the Marvel universe, Hulking’s significant other is Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, a notable queer superhero. Until recently, Joe Locke, who plays Connor’s on-screen boyfriend in Heartstopper, was rumoured to be starring in that role in a new Marvel’s new mini-series.

But, earlier this month, although confirming that he would be appearing in Agatha All Along, Locke said his gay character is called Teen. And now, Connor has told Horowitz that there was no truth to the rumours, and that he would be leaving the Marvel universe to Locke.

You may like to watch

“My friend did send me this rumour, no I’m not… not that I know of,” he said. “My friend Joe is very heavily involved in Marvel, and he has a very exciting project coming up, and I wouldn’t want to cramp his style.

“I think he’s going to kill and I can’t wait to see that. I’m going to leave that to him for a good long while, I reckon.”

While he’s poured cold water on the Hulking rumour for now, he didn’t rule out a Marvel turn in the future, and it seems some fans are clinging to that hope. Others flat out disbelieve Connor’s denial.

“Everyone who is gonna play a MCU role says the same thing: ‘I know nothing about it’. This means nothing,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another said: “When it comes to the MCU, actors are like: ‘What, no, I’m not, I don’t know what you’re talking about’. I don’t trust them. So until someone gets confirmed, I won’t believe anything.”

The actor’s fans needn’t worry too much, there isn’t likely to be a Kit Connor drought any time soon. In addition to returning as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper season three in October, he’s set to star in the male lead role in Romeo and Juliet, on Broadway this autumn.

He will also feature in Alex Garland’s Warfare, horror mystery One Of Us, and London-based romance A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.