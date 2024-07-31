Ice Spice opened her headline Y2K Tour – and this is the setlist

Ice Spice has kicked off the North American leg of the Y2K Tour – and this is the setlist.

The rapper will play her biggest headline shows to date across the US and Canada in support of her debut album, Y2K!.

She debuted the tour in Washington DC on 30 July, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the tour.

The setlist features hits including “Princess Diana”, “Boys a Liar Pt. 2”, “Princess Diana”, “Deli” and “In Ha Mood”.

While the likes of “Gimme A Light”, “Think U The S**T (Fart)” and “Did It First” from the tour’s accompanying album, Y2K! also feature.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her EP Like..? with “Bikini Bottom”, “Butterfly Ku” and “Gangsta Boo” making appearances.

She’ll take the tour to Montclair on 1 August next, with dates planned for Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Oakland, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.

She’ll also headline two hometown shows in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and wrap up the North American leg in Miami Beach on 31 August.

The tour is also billed as the Y2K World Tour, with the rapper recently performing sets at festivals across Europe.

It’s yet to be confirmed if she’ll announce headline shows in the likes of Europe, Asia and Australia, but watch this space for updates.

You can find out everything you need to know below, including the Ice Spice setlist, ticket details and schedule for her tour below.

What’s Ice Spice’s setlist for her Y2K Tour?

On the opening night of the tour in Washington DC on 30 July, the rapper played the following setlist, which fans can expect across the tour:

Popa

Munch (Feelin’ U)

Princess Diana

Phat Butt

Barbie World

Gimmie a Light

Plenty Sun

Bikini Bottom

Butterfly Ku

Gangsta Boo

Actin a Smoochie

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2

Bitch I’m Packin’

Deli

BB Belt

In Ha Mood

TTYL

Oh Shhh…

Did It First

Fisherrr

Think U the Shit (Fart)

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are available across the run via Ticketmaster.

Prices vary depending on city and venue but they range between $46-$188, with the higher price mark for VIP tickets.

Ice Spice will take the Y2K Tour to venues across North America, including two nights in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17.