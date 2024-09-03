Ice Spice announces UK and European dates on her ‘Y2K Tour’

Ice Spice has announced details of headline UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper has confirmed that the Y2K! Tour will head to venues across Europe in late 2024, marking her biggest shows to date.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 29 October in Dublin and head to the likes of Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

She will then take the Y2K! Tour to venues across Europe, with dates in Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Stockholm and Oslo planned.

You may like to watch

It’ll be in support of her debut album Y2K! which features singles “Think U the S**t (Fart)”, “Gimmie a Light” and “Did It First” with Central Cee.

Fans can also expect to hear some of the biggest hits of the past couple of years including “Boy’s a Liar Pt.2” with PinkPantheress, “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and “Karma” with Taylor Swift.

She recently wrapped up the US leg of the tour and a string of European festivals like Wireless, Roskilde and Open’er.

The setlist on the US leg also featured the likes of “Deli”, “In Ha Mood” and “Bikini Bottom”, so watch this space for the European dates.

You can check out the full tour schedule and details on how to get Ice Spice tickets below.

How to get Ice Spice tickets for her UK and European tour?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 6 September via Ticketmaster.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 4 September. This is available for O2 and Virgin customers and can be accessed via priority.o2.co.uk and the app.

Fans who sign up to the rapper’s mailing list via icespicemusic.com will receive access to an artist presale on 5 September at 10am local time. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this.